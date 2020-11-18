Youth Field Hockey helps out Koman Foundation

Trumbull Youth Field Hockey held its Play for Pink game and raised $1,310, which was donated to The Susan G. Koman Foundation to help fight breast cancer, at Trumbull High McDougall Stadium.

“Everything had to be well planned out to fit social distancing rules,” said Kristin Curtin, TYFH board member. “Many creative minds strategized how to keep everyone safe and still keep our fundraising alive. It was an amazing day filled with high spirits and kindness. We were all amazed how generous our Trumbull families were during these trying times.”

Parents and coaches donated time and items/snacks to sell during the day. The leftover snacks and drinks were then donated to The Trumbull Food Pantry.

Curtin said: “In a year when we were uncertain our field hockey season would ever start came a beautiful community of people working together to not only pull off a successful season but an amazing day of awareness and generosity.”