Youngest Pakistani who scaled K2 is safe after going missing

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani man who became the youngest climber of one of the world's highest mountains is safe after going missing during an expedition to another dangerous peak, his father and an official said Thursday.
Last year, Shehroze Kashif scaled K2 at age 19. He and another Pakistani, Fazal Ali, went missing earlier this week after scaling Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth-highest peak. That prompted the country's military to launch a search for them after Kashif's family issued an emotional appeal to rescue the pair.