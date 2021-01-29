Young's 41 points in 3-ejection game help Hawks beat Wizards HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Sports Writer Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 10:45 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The jawing and the chippiness kept accumulating in a game Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce called “messy” and “wild.”
So did the technical fouls — nine total — and ejections — three in all, including for Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo, as Atlanta held NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal to a season low in points, and Trae Young’s 41 helped the Hawks top the Washington Wizards 116-100 Friday night.
