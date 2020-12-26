Young leads Hawks to second win, 122-112 over Grizzlies CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press Dec. 26, 2020 Updated: Dec. 26, 2020 8:18 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Trae Young scored eight straight points down the stretch and finished with 36 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 Saturday night.
Kevin Huerter added 21 points for the Hawks, who won their second straight. De’Andre Hunter finished with 15 points and rookie Nathan Knight added 14 points, going 4 of 5 from the field and 2-for-3 shooting from 3-point range.