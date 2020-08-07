Yelich hits inside-the-park homer, Brewers beat White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his first career inside-the-park homer and walked four times, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Thursday night.

Jedd Gyorko homered and drove in three runs for Milwaukee, and Mark Mathias had two hits with two RBIs. Josh Lindblom (1-0) struck out seven in five innings.

The Brewers and White Sox split a home-and-home series, with each team winning two games in their opponent's ballpark.

Rookie phenom Luis Robert went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts as the White Sox dropped their second straight game game after winning six in a row. Gio González (0-1) was charged with five runs, four earned, and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.