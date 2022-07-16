Yaz's slam highlights 3-homer 9th as Giants stun Brewers 8-5 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press July 16, 2022 Updated: July 16, 2022 3:20 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-ending grand slam off major league saves leader Josh Hader for San Francisco’s third homer of the ninth inning, and the Giants rallied from a three-run deficit to stun the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 on Friday night.
Hader was tagged with his second straight loss, two nights after giving up a walk-off, three-run homer to Minnesota’s Jose Miranda in the ninth inning. The All-Star closer failed to retire a batter in that one.
MICHAEL WAGAMAN