Yastrzemski's bat, glove help Giants hold off Tigers 4-3 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer June 29, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run single and made a beautiful catch in the outfield on Miguel Cabrera's sharp liner, and the San Francisco Giants held off the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Giants lefty Carlos Rodón (7-4) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Rodón has permitted just two runs over his last 27 innings.
JANIE McCAULEY