Yanks' Judge heads on road still at 61 homers; 4 games left RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Oct. 2, 2022 Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 11:01 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Fans filled Yankee Stadium hoping for The Moment that never came.
Aaron Judge must go on the road to break the American League home run record, remaining tied with Roger Maris at 61 after going homerless in a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles that ended with New York's 3-1 loss Sunday.