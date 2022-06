This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 2 1 of 2 Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less



ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole has no-hit the Tampa Bay Rays through six innings Monday night, and New York leads 1-0.

The 31-year-old right-hander has struck out 10 and walked three, throwing 57 of 93 pitches for strikes at Tropicana Field.