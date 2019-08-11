https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Yankees-1-Blue-Jays-0-14296786.php
Yankees 1, Blue Jays 0
|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bchette ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Biggio dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tuchman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|000—1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
E_LeMahieu (7). DP_New York 3, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 4, Toronto 2. 2B_Urshela (27), Gardner (18). CS_Romine (1), Bichette (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Tanaka W,8-6
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|A.Chapman S,31-36
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Thornton L,4-8
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Gaviglio
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Tanaka pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
HBP_by Thornton (G.Sanchez).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:42. A_27,790 (53,506).
