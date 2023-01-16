Yale 81, Brown 78

Anya 0-1 0-0 0, Owusu-Anane 2-4 0-0 4, Lilly 9-16 4-4 28, Wojcik 5-11 2-4 13, Cooley 5-9 1-2 12, Friday 3-5 0-0 6, Ferrari 3-6 0-1 8, Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, Cowan 2-7 0-0 5, Erold 0-0 0-0 0, Kloman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 7-11 78.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run