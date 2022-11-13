Yale 80, MVSU 51

Stredic 5-14 3-7 13, Barber 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 4-13 6-6 15, Washington 1-3 2-2 4, Gipson 3-5 2-5 8, Waller 2-4 5-6 9, Minton 0-1 0-2 0, Waldon 1-1 0-1 2, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Umoh 0-3 0-0 0, Ivory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 18-29 51.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed