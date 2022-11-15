Xavier 78, Fairfield 65

Cook 8-11 3-3 19, Jeanne-Rose 1-3 5-6 7, Willis 0-2 0-0 0, Fields 5-10 1-2 14, Long 3-13 1-1 8, Crisler 3-11 0-0 8, Johns 1-7 0-0 3, Leach 0-3 4-4 4, Maidoh 1-1 0-1 2, Mullally 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 14-17 65.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves