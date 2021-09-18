Wyoming 45, Ball State 12

Ball St. 0 0 6 6 \u2014 12 Wyoming 10 21 0 14 \u2014 45 First Quarter WYO_FG Hoyland 24, 7:40. WYO_Blakenbaker 50 interception return (Hoyland kick), 5:46. Second Quarter WYO_Welch 1 pass from Chambers (Hoyland kick), 14:55. WYO_McNeely 16 run (Hoyland kick), 3:51. WYO_Chambers 1 run (Hoyland kick), :17. Third Quarter BALL_W.Jones 1 run (kick failed), 1:59. Fourth Quarter WYO_Valladay 1 run (Hoyland kick), 11:04. BALL_Steele 19 run (pass failed), 8:21. WYO_Muma 45 interception return (Hoyland kick), 6:35. A_23,467. ___ BALL WYO First downs 18 19 Total Net Yards 260 378 Rushes-yards 41-118 39-177 Passing 142 201 Punt Returns 2-26 1-0 Kickoff Returns 1-72 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-95 Comp-Att-Int 21-34-2 14-23-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 6-47 1-6 Punts 6-42.0 5-48.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 3-25 4-40 Time of Possession 30:22 29:38 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Ball St., Steele 13-76, W.Jones 10-47, Hall 2-9, Marcus 3-4, Paddock 2-(minus 9), Plitt 11-(minus 9). Wyoming, Valladay 14-61, McNeely 6-48, Swen 10-43, Chambers 7-21, Hollingsworth 1-2, Eberhardt 1-2. PASSING_Ball St., Paddock 13-20-1-82, Plitt 8-14-1-60. Wyoming, Chambers 14-23-0-201. RECEIVING_Ball St., Jackson 10-92, Hall 3-20, Williams 2-5, Brenson 1-9, Rudy 1-6, McGaughy 1-4, Tate 1-4, Tyler 1-2, I.Dunnuck 1-0. Wyoming, Neyor 4-84, Valladay 2-43, O'Brien 2-27, Welch 2-7, T.Smith 1-15, Christensen 1-9, Cobbs 1-9, Eberhardt 1-7. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Ball St., Chanove 40.