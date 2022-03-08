Wright State rallies, beats NKU 72-71 to win Horizon tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trey Calvin made a jumper from just inside the free-throw line with 10.5 seconds left to complete a late comeback from 16 points down to earn Wright State a 72-71 win over Northern Kentucky on Tuesday night to claim both the Horizon League championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Marques Warrick got himself open off a screen and drilled a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left to put Northern Kentucky in front 71-70, and the Norse had time to take the last shot of the game, but Bryson Langdon, momentarily open at the 3-point line, had a defender arrive at the same time as the ball and his desperation shot with a hand in his face was off.