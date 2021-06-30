Woodruff excels, Brewers edge Cubs 2-1 for 7th straight win JIM HOEHN, Associated Press June 30, 2021 Updated: June 30, 2021 2:04 a.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched another gem and the Milwaukee Brewers made the most of their two hits, hanging on to edge the Chicago Cubs 2-1 Tuesday night for their season-high seventh straight win.
A day after battering Chicago 14-4, the Brewers extended their NL Central lead to five games. The second-place Cubs lost their fifth in a row.