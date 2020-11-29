Wolverhampton's Jimenez leaves game with head injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez receive treatment from medical staff after a head clash with Arsenal's David Luiz during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium, London, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Wolverhampton forward Raul Jimenez was stretchered off the field on Sunday with what appeared to be a major head injury after colliding with Arsenal defender David Luiz.

The injury came in the fifth minute of the Premier League game when Willian delivered a corner. Both Jimenez and Luiz challenged for it and were following the flight of the ball when they knocked heads with the clash heard around the empty Emirates Stadium.

Medical staff were quickly called onto the field. Luiz sat up after a couple of minutes and eventually was treated on the touchline to the left of Wolves’ goal.

But Jimenez stayed down and the Mexico international didn’t appear to move. He was eventually put on a stretcher. Luiz, whose head was bandaged , went over to see if Jimenez was OK before the Brazilian returned to the field and continued playing.

Jimenez was wheeled around the side of the field with an oxygen mask on, still not appearing to move, before he was taken down the tunnel.

Wolves captain Conor Coady tried to lift his teammates’ spirits and yelled out, “Come on boys, focus,” before play resumed with Luiz staying on the field.

