Wolford, defense lead Rams past Arizona 18-7, into playoffs GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 7:55 p.m.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — John Wolford passed for 231 yards and rushed for 56 more in his NFL debut, and the Los Angeles Rams are headed to the playoffs with an 18-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Troy Hill returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown to lead yet another dominant defensive performance by the Rams (10-6), who earned their third postseason berth in four years under coach Sean McVay.