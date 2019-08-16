Without Messi, Barcelona loses 1st league opener in 10 years

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann, right, reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, northern Spain, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann, right, reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, northern Spain, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Photo: Ion Alcoba Beitia, AP Photo: Ion Alcoba Beitia, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Without Messi, Barcelona loses 1st league opener in 10 years 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona lost its opening Spanish league match for the first time in a decade on Friday, falling at Athletic Bilbao 1-0.

Veteran striker Aritz Aduriz scored the winner with a spectacular scissor-kick a minute after coming off the bench in the 88th minute, handing Barcelona the loss after 10 straight wins to start the league.

Antoine Griezmann couldn't make up for Lionel Messi's absence. Griezmann was held scoreless in his competitive debut after joining from rival Atlético Madrid in the offseason. He didn't have Messi by his side because the Argentina star is nursing a right calf injury, and he couldn't count on Luis Suárez either after the Uruguay striker had to be replaced because of an injury in the first half at San Mamés Stadium.

Barcelona had most of the significant chances, being denied by the woodwork a few times.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports