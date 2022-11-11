Wisconsin 60, Stanford 50

Angel 5-11 3-4 14, Ingram 2-8 2-4 6, Keefe 1-2 0-0 2, M.Jones 3-7 3-5 9, O'Connell 1-5 1-1 3, Raynaud 1-4 1-2 3, S.Jones 3-9 2-2 8, Silva 1-1 1-2 3, Murrell 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 17-47 15-23 50.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed