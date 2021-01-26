Winnipeg rallies from 2-goal deficit, beats Edmonton 6-4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and three assists and the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Andrew Copp added two goals, including one into an empty net, and had two assists. Adam Lowry scored and set up two others for Winnipeg (5-2-0). Paul Stastny, with a goal and an assist, and Mathieu Perreault completed the scoring for the Jets, who got 22 saves from Connor Hellebuyck.