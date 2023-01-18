Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18, 2023 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 81 Kyle Connor 45 22 32 54 7 6 5 0 8 151 .146 F 80 Pierre-Luc Dubois 45 20 29 49 7 42 8 0 1 123 .163 D 44 Josh Morrissey 45 8 41 49 10 25 1 0 4 75 .107 F 55 Mark Scheifele 45 26 13 39 -1 33 9 0 4 117 .222 F 26 Blake Wheeler 36 11 19 30 3 26 6 0 5 75 .147 F 91 Cole Perfetti 40 6 20 26 10 16 0 0 0 73 .082 F 17 Adam Lowry 45 7 16 23 1 22 0 2 0 73 .096 D 4 Neal Pionk 45 7 12 19 -6 21 1 0 1 79 .089 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 41 2 12 14 9 20 0 1 0 49 .041 F 89 Sam Gagner 40 8 6 14 -3 8 1 0 2 69 .116 D 5 Brenden Dillon 45 1 12 13 3 57 0 0 0 55 .018 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 9 3 10 13 0 2 0 0 0 26 .115 F 36 Morgan Barron 33 5 6 11 1 10 0 1 1 54 .093 F 71 Axel Jonsson-Fjallby 40 3 6 9 -3 4 0 0 2 46 .065 D 54 Dylan Samberg 35 2 6 8 5 12 0 0 0 30 .067 D 88 Nate Schmidt 36 4 4 8 9 2 2 0 0 47 .085 F 22 Mason Appleton 14 1 5 6 1 6 0 0 0 23 .043 F 8 Saku Maenalanen 29 4 2 6 2 10 0 0 0 34 .118 F 0 Mikey Eyssimont 19 1 4 5 5 7 0 0 0 26 .038 F 19 David Gustafsson 38 0 5 5 0 6 0 0 0 36 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 22 3 2 5 4 12 0 0 0 18 .167 F 28 Kevin Stenlund 17 2 2 4 0 6 0 0 0 21 .095 F 20 Karson Kuhlman 16 1 2 3 -1 8 0 0 0 19 .053 D 77 Kyle Capobianco 8 1 0 1 1 4 0 0 1 4 .250 D 14 Ville Heinola 9 0 1 1 -4 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 87 Kristian Reichel 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 64 Logan Stanley 7 0 1 1 0 6 0 0 0 5 .000 F 21 Dominic Toninato 4 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 45 148 270 418 61 383 33 4 29 1339 .111 OPPONENT TOTALS 45 118 210 328 -72 367 20 2 16 1390 .085 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 34 2037 2.42 22 11 1 3 82 1076 0.924 0 0 0 33 David Rittich 11 649 2.59 7 4 0 0 28 306 0.908 0 0 2 TEAM TOTALS 45 2714 2.44 29 15 1 3 110 1382 .915 148 270 383 OPPONENT TOTALS 45 2714 3.09 16 22 7 1 139 1330 .889 118 210 367