Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 14, 2023 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 81 Kyle Connor 43 21 32 53 11 6 4 0 8 141 .149 F 80 Pierre-Luc Dubois 43 19 29 48 9 40 7 0 1 115 .165 D 44 Josh Morrissey 43 8 39 47 12 25 1 0 4 73 .110 F 55 Mark Scheifele 43 26 12 38 -1 33 9 0 4 115 .226 F 26 Blake Wheeler 34 10 19 29 3 26 6 0 4 72 .139 F 91 Cole Perfetti 38 6 19 25 9 16 0 0 0 72 .083 F 17 Adam Lowry 43 7 16 23 3 17 0 2 0 71 .099 D 4 Neal Pionk 43 7 12 19 -6 21 1 0 1 76 .092 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 39 2 12 14 11 20 0 1 0 48 .042 F 89 Sam Gagner 40 8 6 14 -3 8 1 0 2 69 .116 D 5 Brenden Dillon 43 1 12 13 4 57 0 0 0 55 .018 F 36 Morgan Barron 31 5 6 11 2 8 0 1 1 53 .094 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 7 3 8 11 2 2 0 0 0 22 .136 F 71 Axel Jonsson-Fjallby 38 3 6 9 -3 4 0 0 2 44 .068 D 54 Dylan Samberg 34 2 6 8 5 12 0 0 0 29 .069 D 88 Nate Schmidt 34 4 4 8 9 2 2 0 0 45 .089 F 22 Mason Appleton 14 1 5 6 1 6 0 0 0 23 .043 F 8 Saku Maenalanen 27 4 2 6 3 8 0 0 0 31 .129 F 0 Mikey Eyssimont 19 1 4 5 5 7 0 0 0 26 .038 F 19 David Gustafsson 38 0 5 5 0 6 0 0 0 36 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 22 3 2 5 4 12 0 0 0 18 .167 F 28 Kevin Stenlund 15 2 2 4 0 2 0 0 0 20 .100 F 20 Karson Kuhlman 14 1 2 3 0 6 0 0 0 16 .063 D 77 Kyle Capobianco 8 1 0 1 1 4 0 0 1 4 .250 D 14 Ville Heinola 8 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 4 .000 F 87 Kristian Reichel 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 64 Logan Stanley 7 0 1 1 0 6 0 0 0 5 .000 F 21 Dominic Toninato 4 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 43 145 264 409 81 366 31 4 28 1289 .112 OPPONENT TOTALS 43 113 200 313 -92 354 20 2 15 1341 .084 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 32 1918 2.41 21 10 1 3 77 1027 0.925 0 0 0 33 David Rittich 11 649 2.59 7 4 0 0 28 306 0.908 0 0 2 TEAM TOTALS 43 2594 2.44 28 14 1 3 105 1333 .916 145 264 366 OPPONENT TOTALS 43 2594 3.16 15 21 7 1 136 1280 .888 113 200 354