Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24, 2021 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 55 Mark Scheifele 32 12 26 38 -5 10 3 0 2 63 .190 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 32 15 17 32 12 7 4 0 4 103 .146 F 81 Kyle Connor 32 16 14 30 -1 6 8 0 2 100 .160 F 26 Blake Wheeler 32 9 18 27 -12 34 2 0 2 73 .123 D 4 Neal Pionk 32 3 20 23 1 12 1 0 0 54 .056 F 9 Andrew Copp 32 6 15 21 2 10 3 0 0 66 .091 F 25 Paul Stastny 32 10 9 19 3 10 1 0 2 53 .189 F 17 Adam Lowry 32 7 10 17 -1 11 0 0 2 54 .130 F 22 Mason Appleton 32 8 8 16 5 6 0 0 1 46 .174 D 44 Josh Morrissey 32 1 15 16 -1 8 0 0 0 68 .015 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 17 5 7 12 1 8 0 0 2 32 .156 F 85 Mathieu Perreault 32 7 5 12 8 6 1 0 0 36 .194 D 24 Derek Forbort 32 1 6 7 1 35 0 0 0 42 .024 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 28 0 4 4 2 6 0 0 0 22 .000 F 23 Trevor Lewis 32 1 3 4 3 0 0 1 0 34 .029 F 29 Patrik Laine 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 .667 F 11 Nate Thompson 20 1 1 2 2 2 0 0 1 6 .167 D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 25 0 1 1 -5 20 0 0 0 26 .000 D 64 Logan Stanley 20 0 1 1 8 6 0 0 0 29 .000 F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 8 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 19 David Gustafsson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 12 0 0 0 -3 4 0 0 0 7 .000 D 14 Ville Heinola 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 8 Sami Niku 6 0 0 0 -3 8 0 0 0 2 .000 D 3 Tucker Poolman 18 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 22 .000 TEAM TOTALS 32 104 182 286 23 219 23 1 19 946 .110 OPPONENT TOTALS 32 90 162 252 -28 249 16 1 12 1003 .090 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 25 1478 2.72 14 9 2 1 67 774 0.913 0 0 0 30 Laurent Brossoit 8 444 2.43 5 2 0 1 18 224 0.92 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 32 1936 2.66 19 11 2 2 85 998 .910 104 182 219 OPPONENT TOTALS 32 1936 3.06 13 13 6 1 98 940 .890 90 162 249 More for youSportsTop-seeded UConn routs Syracuse, headed to 27th straight...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn freshman guard Nika Muhl out for NCAA second-round...By Doug Bonjour