Winnipeg 4, Calgary 1

Calgary 1 0 0 — 1 Winnipeg 0 3 1 — 4 First Period_1, Calgary, Mangiapane 2 (Valimaki), 19:04. Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Appleton 2 (Perreault, Lowry), 3:31. 3, Winnipeg, Connor 7, 13:59. 4, Winnipeg, Scheifele 5 (Pionk, Perreault), 19:09. Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Appleton 3 (Perreault), 18:38 (en). Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-7-6_24. Winnipeg 10-11-6_27. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Winnipeg 0 of 3. Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 4-3-1 (26 shots-23 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 5-2-1 (24-23). A_0 (15,321). T_2:17. Referees_Mitch Dunning, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bevan Mills.