Wilson throws 4 more TDs, Seahawks rout winless Jets 40-3 TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Dec. 13, 2020 Updated: Dec. 13, 2020 7:16 p.m.
1 of12 Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks downfield against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) briefly takes over a broadcast camera to point at his teammates after climbing into the stands after he scored a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf reads a birthday note handed him by his teammates after he scored a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf reaches to catch a touchdown pass against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 New York Jets kicker Sergio Castillo (6) misses a field goal attempt against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 New York Jets' safety Marcus Maye (20) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right, scrambles against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore cradles the ball after catching a touchdown pass as New York Jets safety Matthias Farley (41) reacts behind during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly tumbles into the end zone on a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith scrambles against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold gestures after coming up short on a third down play against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson/AP Show More Show Less
SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson threw four more touchdowns passes to give him a new career-high with 36 for the season before finally resting in the fourth quarter, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 40-3 rout of the New York Jets on Sunday.
Seattle (9-4) rebounded exactly as it hoped after last week’s surprisingly poor offensive performance in its loss to the New York Giants, and stayed even with the Los Angeles Rams on top of the NFC West.