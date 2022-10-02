Wilson rallies Jets past Pickett, Steelers 24-20 WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Oct. 2, 2022 Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 7:43 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) makes a touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8), center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) is congratulated by tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) after diving cross the goal to score against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, center, gets into the end zone for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
6 of15 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10), right, sites on the bench beside Mason Rudolph as Kenny Pickett plays against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis celebrates with center Connor McGovern after catching a touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) celebrates beside teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) makes a touchdown catch as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
10 of15 New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) makes a touchdown catch as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) celebrates with wide receiver Braxton Berrios (10) after Wilson made a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) goes out of bounds before making it into the end zone against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 New York Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) grabs Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) as he breaks up a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. No penalty was called. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15 New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) heads to the end zone and a touchdown past Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
PITTSBURGH (AP) — There was no doubt in Zach Wilson's mind. None. And the second-year New York Jets quarterback had no interest in keeping his confidence to himself.
So walking into the huddle late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the Jets down by three in a place the franchise had won just once in over a half-century of trying, Wilson let it be known he wasn't settling for a field goal and a chance at overtime.