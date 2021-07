ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A'ja Wilson had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to help Las Vegas beat Dallas 95-79 on Sunday in the teams final game before the Olympic break.

Dearica Hamby also had 22 points and 12 boards for the Aces (15-6), who were missing Liz Cambage. The 6-foot-8 Australian is training with her country to get ready for the Tokyo Games.