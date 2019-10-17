Wilson exec Michael Dowse replaces Gordon Smith as USTA CEO

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Dowse is the new CEO and executive director of the U.S. Tennis Association. He replaces Gordon Smith, who is retiring.

The USTA announced Dowse's appointment Thursday.

Dowse has been president of Wilson Sporting Goods since 2013 and also has worked at Nike. He will start his USTA job Jan. 1.

Smith is the USTA's longest-tenured CEO, holding the position since 2007.

