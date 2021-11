BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Makai Willis had 14 points off the bench to lift Fairfield to a 110-55 win over Medgar Evers on Tuesday night.

Jalen Leach had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Fairfield (1-2). Jake Wojcik added 13 points. Chris Maidoh had 12 points and three blocks.