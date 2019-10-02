Willian’s winner gives Chelsea 2-1 victory at Lille in CL

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, left, fights for the ball with Lille's Gabriel during the group H Champions League soccer match between Lille and Chelsea at the Stade Pierre Mauroy - Villeneuve d'Ascq stadium in Lille, France, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

LILLE, France (AP) — Willian marked his 300th Chelsea appearance by volleying in the deciding goal to secure a 2-1 victory at Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday, handing manager Frank Lampard his first win in Europe.

Tammy Abraham also marked his 22nd birthday with a goal to put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute, before Lille equalized in the 33rd through their own exciting young striker, Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea controlled possession for a majority of the game and the winner came when substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi went past a defender on the left flank and lifted a cross toward the far post. Willian met it with a volley that he struck into the ground so it bounced over goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga nearly gifted Lille another equalizer in injury time as he mis-hit a clearance straight at Boubakary Soumare, but the Spaniard recovered quickly by diving at the midfielder’s feet to collect the ball.

It was a crucial win for Chelsea after it lost its opening Group H game at home against Valencia, and with two games against last season’s semifinalist Ajax coming up next.

Ajax beat Valencia 3-0 away in the other Group H game to top the group on six points.

