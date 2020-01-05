Williams leads No. 5 Stanford women past Washington 77-56

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiana Williams keyed a decisive stretch late in the third quarter with three quick baskets to finish with 20 points and nine assists, leading No. 5 Stanford to a 77-56 win against Washington on Sunday.

Lexie Hull added nine points and 11 rebounds while freshman Haley Jones blocked three shots as the Cardinal (13-1, 2-0 Pac-12) won their third consecutive game since the team's lone defeat at Texas on Dec. 22.

Amber Melgoza scored 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting for Washington (10-4, 2-1) but missed her three 3-point tries and committed five turnovers.

Fans were in for a postgame treat, too. After the final buzzer, Stanford's players joined the adult dancing group for an impromptu performance at midcourt.

The Pac-12 coaches have been saying for months how balanced the conference is, and Washington showed why with a scrappy performance despite digging itself a big hole early on Stanford's home floor at Maples Pavilion.

The Cardinal opened the third quarter with an 8-1 run after the teams went into halftime tied at 32 then began to pull away late in the period helped by Williams' 3-pointer at the 1:58 mark then another jumper at 1:03 before she made a layup with 21 seconds remaining.

Williams finished 8 for 12 from the floor and also had two steals.

Melgoza was coming off a 31-point performance in which she shot 13 for 25 as Washington edged California 67-64 on Friday night but was the Huskies’ lone player to score in double figures. Darcy Rees added 12 points Sunday.

The Cardinal, who shot 46.8% in Friday’s win over Washington State and 9 of 22 on 3s, shot 50% and overcame a sloppy first half but also scored 30 points off Washington's 19 turnovers.

Stanford jumped to a 9-0 lead making four of its first seven shots but Washington capitalized on Stanford's struggles taking care of the ball and briefly went ahead on Van Dyke's 3-pointer at the 5:30 mark of the second quarter.

The Cardinal have won the last seven meetings in the series and are 29-4 against the Huskies at home.

ANOTHER MILESTONE NEARS

Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer improved to 499-78 in regular-season conference play. She needs one more to become the first women’s basketball coach with 500 in a single league — as Geno Auriemma of Connecticut has his victories split between the AAC and Big East.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies have lost nine of the past 11 meetings with Stanford. ... Washington was outrebounded for a second straight game. The Huskies got outboarded 45-35 at Cal after holding a two-rebound edge in beating Washington State then were at a 38-29 rebounding disadvantage Sunday ... The Huskies dropped to 3-1 on the road.

Stanford: Stanford's reserves scored 27 points. ... The Cardinal committed seven of their 17 turnovers in the opening quarter and 11 by halftime. ... The Cardinal are 10-0 at home in Maples.

UP NEXT

Washington: Hosts rival Washington State on Saturday after earning a 65-56 win at Pullman to open conference play Dec. 29. It will be the Huskies' first home game since Dec. 21.

Stanford: Hosts Bay Area rival California on Friday night in a two-game weekend series that shifts to Berkeley next Sunday.

