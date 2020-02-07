Williams' 13 points leads Robert Morris past Wagner, 67-62

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Williams posted 13 points as Robert Morris edged Wagner 67-62 on Thursday night.

AJ Bramah had 11 points for Robert Morris (13-11, 9-2 Northeast Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Jon Williams added 11 points.

Alex Morales had 15 points for the Seahawks (5-16, 2-8), whose losing streak reached four games. He also had eight turnovers against three assists. Curtis Cobb III added 14 points and also had eight turnovers but only one assist. Elijah Ford had seven rebounds.

The Colonials swept the season series with the Seahawks. Robert Morris defeated Wagner 94-62 on Jan. 11. Robert Morris plays Sacred Heart on the road on Saturday. Wagner faces St. Francis (Pa.) at home on Saturday.

