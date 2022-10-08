Willcox throws for 2 scores, Reed makes key stop for Brown

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jake Willcox threw two touchdown passes, the Brown defense made a huge stop inside the 10 in the final minute, and the Bears defeated Central Connecticut 27-20 on Saturday.

Central Connecticut's Shon Mitchell hit Nasir Smith with a 21-yard touchdown pass to draw the Blue Devils within 27-20 with 7:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils had one more possession and drove deep inside Brown territory. On fourth-and-3 from the 6-yard line, Mitchell threw a complete pass to Kyren Petteway, but Brown's Isaiah Reed made the stop one yard short of the first down with 58 seconds to go.