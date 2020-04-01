Will Diamantis to play football at Stonehill College

Will Diamantis will be playing football next season at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass.

A St. Joseph of Trumbull standout, Diamantis believes he can catch lightning in a bottle for a second time by joining coach Eli Garner’s Skyhawks.

“It was really fun being part of a team that went 13-0 and was a state champion,” said Diamantis, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver. “Stonehill will offer me that same opportunity. It is not a huge school, I think 2,500 undergraduates, but not too small. The football team has a rich tradition.”

The Division II Skyhawks are coming off a 6-4 season for Gardner, who will be going into his fifth year.

“We’ve been recruiting Will for a long time,” Gardner said. “He came to our summer camp, and I think that was the third or fourth time we were together. He is coming from a great program at St. Joseph.

“Coach Dell’s (Joe Della Vecchia) son Joe quarterbacked for us. Will has excellent length for a receiver. He is athletic and can stretch the field. He will be able use his 6-2 frame against smaller defensive backs. Physically, Will is only going to get bigger and stronger working in a collegiate weight room.”

Diamantis caught 42 passes this past season for 662 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“We didn’t see a lot of man press coverage at St. Joe’s,” Diamantis said. “At the college level I will have to beat them off the line one on one and then win those 50-50 balls.

Will Diamantis is joined by dad George, mom Susan and brother Charlie when he signed his letter of intent to play football at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass.

Stonehill’s coaches came to visit us at school and I knew Coach Dell had a connection there. I went there three or four times. I made a game visit, took a tour and had an overnight stay. I ran into Joe Kelly, who I knew from Trumbull High. I met students not on the football team, as well as future teammates.

“I will study something in business, maybe accounting or marketing. Overall, it is a good fit.”

Della Vecchia said: “Stonehill plays in a great football conference (Northeast 10), which I think is an underrated league. Will has worked hard for this chance the last four years. He is an explosive receiver with a lot of skills. He will do well there. Stonehill is a larger version of St. Joe’s. It is a great school that turns out great student athletes.”

Diamantis will have a reunion of sorts with Foran High quarterback Andrew Janik, another Skyhawk recruit.

“Andrew and I played a lot of sports together and were close until we split and went to different high schools,” Diamantis said. “Then I found he was also going to Stonehill. It will be really good to be back with him playing football.”

Connecticut’s Michael Lockavitch (DL, Shelton), Braedon McCarthy (DL Sheehan) and Kareem Grisham (DB Xavier) have also signed to play with the Skyhawks.

"We are very pleased with the young men we have added to our football family here at Stonehill," said Gardner. "The depth of our incoming class as well as their commitment to Stonehill Football and strong academics has created a ton of excitement during this process. I'd like to thank our coaching staff for spending tireless hours recruiting these tremendous student-athletes, as well as those in our compliance department, athletic communications, admissions and financial aid for their huge contributions towards this achievement."

