Wild stave off elimination with just 14 shots, top Vegas 4-2 W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 1:31 a.m.
1 of10 Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) shoots against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Minnesota Wild players celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) blocks a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is introduced before an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cam Talbot made 37 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 despite having only 14 shots on goal to stave off elimination in their opening-round playoff series on Monday night.
Jordan Greenway's second-period goal was the winner for the Wild, who also got goals from Kirill Kaprizov, Zach Parise, and Nico Sturm.Publish Settings