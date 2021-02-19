Wild snap two-game losing streak with 3-1 win over Ducks JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 12:47 a.m.
1 of4 Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek, left, shoots against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala, center, celebrates his goal with defenseman Matt Dumba, left and center Joel Eriksson Ek, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala, center top, scores against Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell, bottom left, defenseman Trevor Carrick, bottom right, and goaltender John Gibson, below, with center Joel Eriksson Ek, top left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Minnesota Wild center Marcus Johansson, left, controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Hartman and Kevin Fiala scored 38 seconds apart in the first period, Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 16 shots and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Thursday night.
Marcus Foligno added a power-play goal for the Wild, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Minnesota was playing its second game since having its season paused for two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols.