Wild-card Stars force Game 7 against Calgary with 4-2 win STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer May 14, 2022 Updated: May 14, 2022 2:27 a.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars were skating with urgency in the third period. If not, it could easily have been their last one of the season.
Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Stars recovered after blowing an early two-goal lead, beating the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Friday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their first-round Western Conference series.
STEPHEN HAWKINS