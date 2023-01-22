Wichita St. 71, SMU 69

Pohto 1-4 0-0 2, Rojas 4-9 4-4 12, Pierre 4-9 0-0 10, Porter 3-5 5-5 11, Walton 5-9 8-12 18, Scott 1-1 2-2 4, Poor Bear-Chandler 1-3 3-4 5, Abidde 1-3 2-5 4, Flanagan 2-4 0-0 5, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 24-32 71.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run