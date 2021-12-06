Wheeler plays 1,000th NHL game, Jets top Maple Leafs 6-3
1 of8 Winnipeg Jets' Jansen Harkins (12) and Toronto Maple Leafs' Alexander Kerfoot (15) fight for possession of the puck during the second period of NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with Blake Wheeler (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) Fred Greenslade/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp (9) looks for the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) covers it with Maple Leafs' Justin Holl (3) defending during the second period of NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Winnipeg Jets' Evgeny Svechnikov (71) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Winnipeg Jets' Jansen Harkins (12) and Toronto Maple Leafs' Justin Holl (3) skate after the puck during the second period of NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Toronto Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase (25) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Rasmus Sandin (38) and Alexander Kerfoot (15) during the second period of NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) tangle during the third period of NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) collides with Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) as he leaves the crease after the puck during the third period of NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night.
Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Copp, Evgeny Svechnikov, Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Scheifele scored, and Hellebuyck earned his ninth win of the season for Winnipeg.