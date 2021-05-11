Wheeler helps Jets beat Canucks, clinch 3rd place in North May 11, 2021 Updated: May 11, 2021 11:22 p.m.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had two goals and two assists, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 Tuesday night to clinch third place in the North Division.
Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, Mark Scheifele added a goal and an assist and Mason Appleton also scored for the Jets. Hellebuyck finished with his 24th career shutout.