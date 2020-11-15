Western Kentucky scores early, holds off Southern Miss 10-7

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome had a touchdown run and Brayden Narveson kicked a 24-yard field goal in the first half, and Western Kentucky held on to beat Southern Mississippi 10-7 on Saturday.

Kevin Perkins' 6-yard touchdown run capped a 12-play, 90-yard drive for Southern Miss (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) with 10:30 remaining. The Golden Eagles' final possession stalled at the WKU 47 with 41 seconds remaining.

Pigrome faked a handoff to Gaej Walker and then ran untouched five yards into the end zone midway through the first quarter for the Hilltoppers (3-6, 2-3). Pigrome was 19-of-30 passing for 183 yards. Xavier Lane caught five passes for 90 yards.

DeAngelo Malone and Ricky Barber each had two of the Hilltoppers’ six sacks. Malone, a senior defensive end from Atlanta, now has a program-best 25 sacks.

Perkins finished with eight carries for 71 yards for Southern Miss. Trey Lowe was 6 of 14 for 67 yards passing.

