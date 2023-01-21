West Virginia 67, Texas Tech 57

Ferrell 2-5 0-0 4, Gerlich 1-9 2-2 4, Scott 7-19 2-6 18, Shavers 3-10 1-1 8, Veitenheimer 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Tofaeono 4-4 0-0 8, Chevalier 0-1 0-0 0, Freelon 5-7 1-1 11, Ukkonen 0-3 0-0 0, Wenger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 6-10 57
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run