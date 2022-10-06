Wembanyama's 2-game Las Vegas exhibition stay ends with win TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer Oct. 6, 2022 Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 6:49 p.m.
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Victor Wembanyama blocked a shot Thursday afternoon, ran to the other end of the court, went airborne from just inside the foul line, corralled an alley-oop pass with one hand and slammed home a dunk.
The entire sequence lasted eight seconds.