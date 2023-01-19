Skip to main content
Sports

Wednesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Capital 69, Peninsula 53

Columbia (Hunters) 78, Valley Christian 46

Coupeville 57, La Conner 56

Eatonville 68, Elma 58

Gig Harbor 70, River Ridge 31

Glacier Peak 79, Kamiak 71

La Center 63, Castle Rock 55

Mount Vernon Christian 56, Friday Harbor 47

Napavine 61, Morton/White Pass 59

Overlake School 63, University Prep 31

Seton Catholic 65, Stevenson 39

Sultan 53, The Northwest 45

Tenino 65, Mossyrock 45

Toutle Lake 66, Toledo 52

Wahkiakum 63, Adna 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

More for you
Written By
The Associated Press