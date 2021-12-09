Skip to main content
Sports

Wednesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Asotin 57, Pomeroy 44

Battle Ground 78, Heritage 55

Bellevue Christian 47, Klahowya 45

Bellingham 59, Meadowdale 47

Black Hills 67, Aberdeen 43

Capital 62, River Ridge 34

Cascade (Everett) 96, Jackson 55

Central Kitsap 70, Yelm 61

Cheney 74, Shadle Park 71

Chief Leschi 76, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 49

Curlew 61, Republic 37

Deer Park 72, Chewelah 46

Foss 60, Stadium 56

Freeman 91, East Valley (Spokane) 48

Gig Harbor 73, Timberline 71

Glacier Peak 66, Stanwood 54

Highline 72, Kennedy 70

Ilwaco 81, South Bend 36

Lincoln 64, Snohomish 62

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 50, Connell 43

Mountlake Terrace 77, Kamiak 71, OT

Overlake School 40, Charles Wright Academy 29

Rainier Christian 56, Concrete 31

Raymond 87, Ocosta 53

Seattle Academy 74, Cleveland 45

Sultan 69, Lynnwood 61

Tekoa/Rosalia 54, Upper Columbia Academy 51

Todd Beamer 81, Lakes 54

Tumwater 74, Rochester 41

Union 72, Mountain View 58

W. F. West 63, Shelton 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pe Ell vs. Willapa Valley, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/