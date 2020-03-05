Recommended Video:

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A State=

First Round=

Annie Wright 72, Meridian 46

King's 65, Montesano 43

1B State=

First Round=

Curlew 53, Naselle 26

Oakesdale 62, Lummi 28

2A State=

First Round=

East Valley (Yakima) 44, White River 35

Ellensburg 73, Liberty (Spangle) 52

Port Angeles 68, Clarkston 54

West Valley (Spokane) 67, Black Hills 36

2B State=

First Round=

Columbia (Burbank) 50, Mossyrock 40

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 47, Adna 28

Toledo 50, Colfax 48

Tri-Cities Prep 56, St. George's 47

3A State=

First Round=

Lake Washington 57, Hudson's Bay 40

4A State=

First Round=

Glacier Peak 46, Camas 40

Issaquah 57, Kentridge 35

Moses Lake 61, Rogers (Puyallup) 43

Todd Beamer 57, Bellarmine Prep 41

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Columbia (Burbank) 50, Mossyrock 40

Toledo 50, Colfax 48

1A State=

First Round=

King's 68, Zillah 59

King's Way Christian School 85, La Center 63

La Salle 63, Omak 56

Meridian 61, Bellevue Christian 49

1B State=

First Round=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 62, Rainier Christian 30

Muckleshoot Tribal School 64, Garfield-Palouse 58

Oakesdale 65, Taholah 58, OT

Riverside Christian 69, Selkirk 67, OT

2A State=

First Round=

North Kitsap 65, Selah 52

2B State=

First Round=

Lake Roosevelt 62, Wahkiakum 59

Willapa Valley 66, Onalaska 47

3A State=

First Round=

Marysville-Pilchuck 63, Central Kitsap 48

Rainier Beach 61, Evergreen (Seattle) 52

Seattle Prep 74, Mt. Spokane 50

Wilson 73, Marysville-Getchell 52

4A State=

First Round=

Olympia 48, Auburn 43

Skyview 47, West Valley (Yakima) 31