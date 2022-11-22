Skip to main content
Weber St. 77, Abilene Christian 67

Simmons 1-4 1-2 3, Allen 3-3 0-0 7, Cameron 6-10 0-1 13, Daniels 1-6 1-2 3, Madden 5-7 0-0 13, Steele 5-8 2-2 16, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Pleasant 1-5 1-2 3, Dibba 3-6 1-2 7, Bettiol 0-1 0-0 0, Seat 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 6-11 67.

WEBER ST. (2-3)

Koehler 2-4 4-4 8, Tew 2-2 0-0 4, Ballard 2-8 8-8 13, Dinwiddie 3-10 3-3 9, Verplancken 6-12 3-3 19, Cunningham 2-5 2-3 7, Rouzan 6-7 0-0 12, Porter 1-3 3-4 5, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 23-25 77.

Halftime_40-40. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 9-17 (Steele 4-7, Madden 3-4, Allen 1-1, Cameron 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Simmons 0-1), Weber St. 6-21 (Verplancken 4-7, Cunningham 1-2, Ballard 1-6, Koehler 0-1, Porter 0-2, Dinwiddie 0-3). Rebounds_Abilene Christian 22 (Daniels, Madden 5), Weber St. 29 (Rouzan 10). Assists_Abilene Christian 20 (Jackson 7), Weber St. 10 (Cunningham 3). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 19, Weber St. 13.

