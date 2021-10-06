Washington's Reyes set to be 1st Chilean to play in NFL game STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer Oct. 6, 2021 Updated: Oct. 6, 2021 2:18 a.m.
1 of2 FILE - Washington Football Team tight end Sammis Reyes (80) walks on the field for an NFL football practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., in this Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, file photo. Sammis Reyes is on the verge of becoming the first person from Chile to play in an NFL game. He is expected to be in uniform Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after an injury to teammate Logan Thomas. The converted basketball player who emigrated to the U.S. as a teenager appreciates his journey and the significance of being the first Chilean to reach the NFL. Reyes called Washington his dream team and said he did not want to play for anyone else. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 FILE - Washington Football Team tight end Sammis Reyes (80) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Landover, Md., in this Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, file photo. Sammis Reyes is on the verge of becoming the first person from Chile to play in an NFL game. He is expected to be in uniform Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after an injury to teammate Logan Thomas. The converted basketball player who emigrated to the U.S. as a teenager appreciates his journey and the significance of being the first Chilean to reach the NFL. Reyes called Washington his dream team and said he did not want to play for anyone else. Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Show More Show Less
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Sammis Reyes grew up poor as the son of a physical education teacher and insurance adjuster in Chile dreaming of what he could make out of life.
When the opportunity presented itself as a teenager to play basketball in the United States, his family sent him $50 a month to get by. Reyes did not know a word of English and learned as much as he could from watching “The Matrix.”