Washington knocks off No. 24 Oregon State 24-21 on late FG

SEATTLE (AP) — Peyton Henry made a 22-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to cap a 92-yard scoring driving, and Washington held off No. 24 Oregon State 24-21 on Friday night to preserve its hopes in the Pac-12 championship game race.
The Huskies took over at their own 3 with 4:33 left. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led a march downfield against the Beavers' stingy defense. Penix was 9 of 13 for 66 yards on the drive. His push pass to Giles Jackson for 12 yards got the Huskies to the Oregon State 2. After a pair of incompletions, The Huskies set up for the short field goal and Henry delivered the winning kick.